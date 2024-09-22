Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $63.40 Average PT from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

