Royal Bank of Canada Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $143.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Shares of FTAI opened at $130.39 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

