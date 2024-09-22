Roth Capital Comments on Ambac Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambac Financial Group

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,800 shares of company stock worth $377,016. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 395.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 276,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

