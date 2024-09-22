Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ROIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,681 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.8% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 4,810,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 620,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,506,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 63.1% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,406 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

