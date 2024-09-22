Robert W. Baird Trims Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Target Price to $413.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $413.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.88.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $365.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medpace by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.