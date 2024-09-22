RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Stefan Duban Sells 4,285 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RH Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $344.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

