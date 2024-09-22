Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

