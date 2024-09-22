Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $330.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $366.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.