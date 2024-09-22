Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.