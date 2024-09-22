Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $127.21 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

