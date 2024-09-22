Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AAON, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AAON in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

