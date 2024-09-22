Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth $7,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 743,499 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,462,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

