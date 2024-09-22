PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $50,913.72 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $50,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 386,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,003.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Devendra Singh sold 5,360 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $119,796.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PWSC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

