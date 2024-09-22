Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.03.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $299.85 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $16,330,609 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.