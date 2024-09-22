PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

