PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,772,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,740,906.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,684,300 shares of company stock worth $93,389,546. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,832,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 454.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 111,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

