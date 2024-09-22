PayPal’s (PYPL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.58.

PYPL stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 285,847 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

