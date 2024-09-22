Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.38.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3022388 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$117,178.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$117,178.00. Insiders have sold 54,400 shares of company stock worth $309,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

