OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.64. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 211,429 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

