Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Nucor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02. Nucor has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,915,000 after acquiring an additional 84,558 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after buying an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

