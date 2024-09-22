Northland Capmk Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. OneMain has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

