NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.98, but opened at $87.87. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 8,438,793 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

