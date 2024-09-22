Nicolas Hien Sells 5,167 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04.
Dollarama Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DOL stock opened at C$135.38 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$89.93 and a 52-week high of C$137.72. The stock has a market cap of C$38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$131.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
