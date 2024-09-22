Morgan Stanley Trims Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Target Price to $18.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 982,785 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,840,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $63,988,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $7,082,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

