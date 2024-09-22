Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.