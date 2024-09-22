Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
