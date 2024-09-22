MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $23.50 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

