MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on MLKN

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.