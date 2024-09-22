Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

