Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
