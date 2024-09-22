Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

