Michael J. Lange Sells 24,706 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 24,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $272,260.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,593.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mistras Group Price Performance
NYSE MG opened at $11.28 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.72.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Stock Average Calculator
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.