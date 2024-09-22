Michael J. Lange Sells 24,706 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 24,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $272,260.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,593.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MG opened at $11.28 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mistras Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

