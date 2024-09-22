Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $1,299,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,824.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,411,962.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0 %

Atlassian stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.39. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of -258.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

