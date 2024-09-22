Michael A. Hedlund Sells 2,400 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OMF opened at $49.09 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

