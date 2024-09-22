Micah R. Conrad Sells 886 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

