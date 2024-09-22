Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Shares of VAC opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

