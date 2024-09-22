Mark Strickland Sells 113,846 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Strickland sold 113,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £132,061.36 ($174,453.58).

Shares of LON MCB opened at GBX 115 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.56 million, a P/E ratio of 605.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. McBride plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31.40 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.92).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

