Mark Strickland Sells 113,846 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Strickland sold 113,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £132,061.36 ($174,453.58).
McBride Price Performance
Shares of LON MCB opened at GBX 115 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.56 million, a P/E ratio of 605.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. McBride plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31.40 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.92).
About McBride
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McBride
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.