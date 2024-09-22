Macquarie Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $91.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Macquarie from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

