M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.51) price target on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

M.P. Evans Group has a 1-year low of GBX 684 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.15). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 862.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 844.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market cap of £484.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,229.73 and a beta of 0.69.

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,081.08%.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

