LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

