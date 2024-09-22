Kevin James Riley Sells 15,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3930435 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.