Kevin James Riley Sells 15,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
Shares of CXB opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3930435 earnings per share for the current year.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
