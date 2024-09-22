Ken Gilmartin Purchases 5,114 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £6,699.34 ($8,849.85).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Ken Gilmartin bought 5,041 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £6,654.12 ($8,790.12).

On Thursday, July 18th, Ken Gilmartin bought 3,256 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £6,674.80 ($8,817.44).

John Wood Group Stock Down 1.1 %

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.73) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.20 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Further Reading

