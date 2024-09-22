Ken Gilmartin Purchases 5,114 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £6,699.34 ($8,849.85).
Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Ken Gilmartin bought 5,041 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £6,654.12 ($8,790.12).
- On Thursday, July 18th, Ken Gilmartin bought 3,256 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £6,674.80 ($8,817.44).
John Wood Group Stock Down 1.1 %
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.73) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.20 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on John Wood Group
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.