Joanne (Jo) Dawson Buys 50,000 Shares of Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) insider Joanne (Jo) Dawson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,150.00 ($64,966.22).
Centuria Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Centuria Capital Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Centuria Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.
Centuria Capital Group Company Profile
Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.
