JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $661.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitestone REIT

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.