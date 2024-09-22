JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.
In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
