JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jamf by 17,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.