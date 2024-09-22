Jefferies Financial Group Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $54.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $16,198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 125.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

