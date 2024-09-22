Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 1.7 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.75. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 22,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 662,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 22,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $444,409. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

