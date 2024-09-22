Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.75. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.49.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
