Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

XSHD opened at $15.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.