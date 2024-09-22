Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
XSHD opened at $15.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
