Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OMFL stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
