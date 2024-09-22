Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.