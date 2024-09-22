Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
HIYS opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
