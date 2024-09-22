Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS PBTP remained flat at $25.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,343 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98.
About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.