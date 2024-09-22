Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

NSIT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $213.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

